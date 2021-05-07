Have Insiders Sold California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the VP and Chief Safety of California Water Service Group, Gerald Simon, recently netted US$50k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$58.73. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 11%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At California Water Service Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, Corporate Controller & Assistant Treasurer, David Healey, sold US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$53.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$57.92, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.3% of David Healey's stake.

In the last year California Water Service Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CWT Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Does California Water Service Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. California Water Service Group insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At California Water Service Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since California Water Service Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for California Water Service Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

