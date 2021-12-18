Have Insiders Sold California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the VP of Engineering and Chief Water Quality & Environmental Compliance Officer of California Water Service Group, Robert Kuta, recently netted US$85k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$71.23. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 9.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At California Water Service Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Terry Bayer, for US$91k worth of shares, at about US$58.47 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$69.33). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.6% of Terry Bayer's holding.

California Water Service Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CWT Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of California Water Service Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. California Water Service Group insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The California Water Service Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold California Water Service Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that California Water Service Group is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing California Water Service Group. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for California Water Service Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

