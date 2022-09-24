Have Insiders Sold Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Legal Officer, Charles Pignuolo, recently sold US$136k worth of stock at US$27.22 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Cadence Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Pignuolo was the biggest sale of Cadence Bank shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$25.95. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CADE Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Cadence Bank

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cadence Bank insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cadence Bank Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Cadence Bank stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cadence Bank (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

