Have Insiders Sold Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Recently?

Some Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP & CFO, Steven Cochran, recently sold a substantial US$848k worth of stock at a price of US$1,902 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cable One

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Operations & Integration, Eric Lardy, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$1,919 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$2,021. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 34% of Eric Lardy's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cable One shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CABO Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Cable One

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cable One insiders own about US$1.6b worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Cable One Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Cable One stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Cable One is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cable One. For example - Cable One has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.