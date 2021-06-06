Have Insiders Sold BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President, Mitchell Gould, recently divested US$253k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$18.38 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

BRT Apartments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Mitchell Gould is the biggest insider sale of BRT Apartments shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$18.13. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BRT Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of BRT Apartments

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BRT Apartments insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$59m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BRT Apartments Tell Us?

An insider sold BRT Apartments shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that BRT Apartments has 5 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

