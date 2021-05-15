Have Insiders Sold Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Michael Rosenblatt, recently sold US$158k worth of stock at US$90.00 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

Brooks Automation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Stephen Schwartz, sold US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$69.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$92.11. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.9% of Stephen Schwartz's holding.

Brooks Automation insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BRKS Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

Does Brooks Automation Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Brooks Automation insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$132m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Brooks Automation Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Brooks Automation stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Brooks Automation makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Brooks Automation and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

