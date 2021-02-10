Have Insiders Sold Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shareholders haven't noticed that the President & CEO of Brookline Bank, Darryl Fess, recently sold US$101k worth of stock at US$13.44 per share. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Brookline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Darryl Fess is the biggest insider sale of Brookline Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$13.51). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of Darryl Fess's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 13.00k shares worth US$121k. On the other hand they divested 12.87k shares, for US$165k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Brookline Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Brookline Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.7% of Brookline Bancorp shares, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brookline Bancorp Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Brookline Bancorp has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

