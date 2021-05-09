Have Insiders Sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Recently?

Some Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider S. J. Vessey recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$64.29 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 40% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & General Counsel, Sandra Leung, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.9m worth of shares at a price of US$63.24 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$64.44. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 24% of Sandra Leung's holding.

In total, Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BMY Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$138m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bristol-Myers Squibb Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bristol-Myers Squibb (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

