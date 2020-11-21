Have Insiders Sold BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Volker Weng, recently sold US$132k worth of stock at US$37.85 per share. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BorgWarner

The President, Frederic Lissalde, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$38.37 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$37.56. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in BorgWarner didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BWA Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of BorgWarner

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.7% of BorgWarner shares, worth about US$64m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BorgWarner Tell Us?

Insiders sold BorgWarner shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BorgWarner. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BorgWarner.

Of course BorgWarner may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.