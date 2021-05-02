Have Insiders Sold BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Steven Bangert, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$87.82. However, that sale only accounted for 9.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

BOK Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Steven Bradshaw, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$89.50 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$87.94. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in BOK Financial than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BOKF Insider Trading Volume May 2nd 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BOK Financial insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about US$3.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The BOK Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold BOK Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, BOK Financial makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for BOK Financial (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: BOK Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.