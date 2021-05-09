Have Insiders Sold BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Laurence Fink, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$30m selling shares at an average price of US$866. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BlackRock

Notably, that recent sale by Laurence Fink is the biggest insider sale of BlackRock shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$874. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 4.6% of Laurence Fink's stake.

Insiders in BlackRock didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BLK Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of BlackRock

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BlackRock insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BlackRock Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought BlackRock stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that BlackRock is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BlackRock.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

