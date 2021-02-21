Have Insiders Sold Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kevin McDearis, a company insider, recently netted about US$571k selling shares at an average price of US$71.34. However, that sale only accounted for 9.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Blackbaud Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Kevin McDearis is the biggest insider sale of Blackbaud shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$72.49, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.6% of Kevin McDearis's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BLKB Insider Trading Volume February 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.1% of Blackbaud shares, worth about US$71m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blackbaud Insiders?

An insider sold Blackbaud shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackbaud. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Blackbaud (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

