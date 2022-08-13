Have Insiders Sold Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Joyce Nelson, recently divested US$202k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$57.63 each. That sale was 16% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Blackbaud Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Michael Gianoni, sold US$534k worth of shares at a price of US$62.14 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$57.47. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Blackbaud didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BLKB Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Blackbaud insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$57m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blackbaud Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Blackbaud and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

