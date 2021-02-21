Have Insiders Sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Recently?

Some BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Gregory Levin, recently sold a substantial US$512k worth of stock at a price of US$51.20 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 21% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

BJ's Restaurants Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Gregory Levin is the biggest insider sale of BJ's Restaurants shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$52.33). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Gregory Levin's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 36.89k shares. But insiders sold 16.81k shares worth US$764k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by BJ's Restaurants insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BJRI Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.6% of BJ's Restaurants shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BJ's Restaurants Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold BJ's Restaurants shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for BJ's Restaurants that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

