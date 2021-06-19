Have Insiders Sold BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Recently?

Some BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Carolyn Short, recently sold a substantial US$5.0m worth of stock at a price of US$39.86 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 15%, which is notable but not too bad.

BioAtla Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Guy Levy for US$6.0m worth of shares, at about US$18.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$39.55), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of BioAtla

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.1% of BioAtla shares, worth about US$41m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BioAtla Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for BioAtla (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

