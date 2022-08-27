Have Insiders Sold Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Recently?

We note that the Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Executive VP & CFO, Matthew Bilunas, recently sold US$70k worth of stock for US$79.09 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Best Buy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Chairman Emeritus Richard Schulze for US$20m worth of shares, at about US$80.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$74.15. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$22m for 270.01k shares. On the other hand they divested 161.87k shares, for US$15m. In total, Best Buy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BBY Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does Best Buy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Best Buy insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$1.8b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Best Buy Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Best Buy. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Best Buy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

