Have Insiders Sold Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Barnes Group Inc., Dawn Edwards, recently netted US$61k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$53.04. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.3%.

Barnes Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, Thomas Barnes, for US$68k worth of shares, at about US$45.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$52.47). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.05% of Thomas Barnes's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Barnes Group than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$44.78. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:B Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Barnes Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Barnes Group insiders own 7.4% of the company, worth about US$192m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Barnes Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Barnes Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Barnes Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Barnes Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

