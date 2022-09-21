Have Insiders Sold Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) should probably be aware that the President, Thomas Travis, recently divested US$172k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$24.50 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.5% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Bank7 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman of the Board, William Haines, sold US$21m worth of shares at a price of US$20.90 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$23.11). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 35% of William Haines's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.50k shares worth US$37k. But they sold 2.30m shares for US$48m. In total, Bank7 insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:BSVN Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Bank7

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Bank7 insiders own 57% of the company, worth about US$120m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Bank7 Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Bank7 is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bank7. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bank7 and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

