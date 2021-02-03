Have Insiders Sold Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Catherine Freedberg, recently divested US$258k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$38.25 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Bank OZK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Ross Whipple made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$427k worth of shares at a price of US$19.48 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$37.34. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 36.93k shares worth US$757k. On the other hand they divested 32.24k shares, for US$978k. In total, Bank OZK insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Bank OZK insiders own 5.7% of the company, worth about US$275m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Bank OZK Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bank OZK you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

