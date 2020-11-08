Have Insiders Sold Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Recently?

Some Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Robert Holmes, recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$62.33 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.5%.

Bank First Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Robert Holmes was the biggest sale of Bank First shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$63.26. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.5%of Robert Holmes's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.09k shares for US$354k. But insiders sold 45.95k shares worth US$3.0m. In total, Bank First insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:BFC Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Bank First insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank First Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Bank First is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bank First. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bank First you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

