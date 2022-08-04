Have Insiders Sold BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Rainbolt, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$5.3m selling shares at an average price of US$106. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BancFirst

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Chairman David Rainbolt was not their only sale of BancFirst shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$24m worth of shares at a price of US$84.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$111). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 2.7% of David Rainbolt's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.33k shares worth US$507k. But insiders sold 431.30k shares worth US$37m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of BancFirst shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BANF Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that BancFirst insiders own 35% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The BancFirst Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought BancFirst stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, BancFirst makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with BancFirst and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course BancFirst may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.