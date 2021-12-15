Have Insiders Sold Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) should probably be aware that the Senior VP of Energy Resources & Environmental Compliance Officer, Jason Thackston, recently divested US$104k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.67 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avista

The Non Executive Chairman, Scott Morris, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$477k worth of shares at a price of US$47.68 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$41.03. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Avista shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AVA Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Avista

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of Avista shares, worth about US$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avista Tell Us?

The stark truth for Avista is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Avista is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avista. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Avista.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

