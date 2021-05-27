Have Insiders Sold AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Recently?

Some AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Kevin O'Shea, recently sold a substantial US$613k worth of stock at a price of US$204 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

AvalonBay Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Kevin O'Shea is the biggest insider sale of AvalonBay Communities shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$205. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of Kevin O'Shea's stake.

Insiders in AvalonBay Communities didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AVB Insider Trading Volume May 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AvalonBay Communities insiders own about US$101m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AvalonBay Communities Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since AvalonBay Communities is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, AvalonBay Communities has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

