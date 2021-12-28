Have Insiders Sold Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Field, the Chairman Emeritus recently netted about US$1m selling shares at an average price of US$2.54. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Audacy

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman Emeritus Joseph Field was not their only trade of Audacy shares this year. Earlier in the year, they spent US$1.2m to buy shares at US$3.16 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.57. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Joseph Field was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 824.14k shares worth US$2.5m. On the other hand they divested 599.38k shares, for US$2.3m. In total, Audacy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AUD Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Does Audacy Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of Audacy shares, worth about US$65m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Audacy Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Audacy stock, than buying, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Audacy that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

