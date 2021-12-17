Have Insiders Sold Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) should probably be aware that the Executive Chairman, Emile Battat, recently divested US$137k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$683 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Atrion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Emile Battat is the biggest insider sale of Atrion shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$655. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Emile Battat divested 261.00 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$683. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ATRI Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Atrion insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$190m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atrion Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Atrion stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Atrion may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.