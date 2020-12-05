Have Insiders Sold Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Recently?

We note that the Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) President, Scott Bibaud, recently sold US$64k worth of stock for US$9.50 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atomera

In fact, the recent sale by President Scott Bibaud was not their only sale of Atomera shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$12.92 per share in a -US$88k sale. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$10.18. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Atomera insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:ATOM Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2020

Does Atomera Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Atomera insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Atomera Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Atomera stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Atomera (2 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

