Have Insiders Sold Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Deal Hudson, recently divested US$151k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$30.28 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Atlanticus Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Deal Hudson is the biggest insider sale of Atlanticus Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$32.38). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.9% of Deal Hudson's holding.

Deal Hudson divested 12.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$19.33. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ATLC Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

Does Atlanticus Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Atlanticus Holdings insiders own about US$309m worth of shares (which is 66% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlanticus Holdings Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Atlanticus Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Atlanticus Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Atlanticus Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

