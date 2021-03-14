Have Insiders Sold Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) should probably be aware that the VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Daniel Kelly, recently divested US$109k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$72.58 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Atkore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Cable Solutions, Peter Lariviere, sold US$932k worth of shares at a price of US$26.02 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$73.80. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 53% of Peter Lariviere's holding.

Atkore insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ATKR Insider Trading Volume March 14th 2021

Does Atkore Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.9% of Atkore shares, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atkore Tell Us?

Insiders sold Atkore shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Atkore makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Atkore has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

