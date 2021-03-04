Have Insiders Sold Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Jinn Wu, recently divested US$466k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$4.75 each. That sale was 24% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Athenex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Manson Fok for US$514k worth of shares, at about US$10.28 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.48 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 243.45k shares worth US$2.3m. But insiders sold 98.00k shares worth US$466k. In total, Athenex insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ATNX Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 18% of Athenex shares, worth about US$77m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Athenex Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Athenex. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Athenex and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

