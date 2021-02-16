Have Insiders Sold ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Recently?

Some ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Apex Systems, Randolph Blazer, recently sold a substantial US$930k worth of stock at a price of US$93.03 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

ASGN Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Brian Callaghan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.2m worth of shares at a price of US$82.51 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$94.34, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19% of Brian Callaghan's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ASGN shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ASGN Insider Trading Volume February 17th 2021

Does ASGN Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ASGN insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$159m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ASGN Insiders?

Insiders sold ASGN shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, ASGN makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ASGN. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for ASGN and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

