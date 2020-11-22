Have Insiders Sold ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Recently?

Some ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, President & DIrector, Theodore Hanson, recently sold a substantial US$3.2m worth of stock at a price of US$80.69 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASGN

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Edwin Sheridan, for US$4.8m worth of shares, at about US$73.66 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$79.60. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.6% of Edwin Sheridan's holding.

In total, ASGN insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ASGN Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does ASGN Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ASGN insiders own about US$155m worth of shares (which is 3.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ASGN Insiders?

Insiders sold ASGN shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since ASGN is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ASGN. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for ASGN that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

