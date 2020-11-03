Have Insiders Sold Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & COO of Investments, Jason Gottlieb, recently divested US$415k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.55 each. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Tench Coxe bought US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$22.09 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$42.87. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:APAM Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders own 3.5% of the company, currently worth about US$115m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Artisan Partners Asset Management Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Artisan Partners Asset Management. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Artisan Partners Asset Management (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

