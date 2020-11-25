Have Insiders Sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) should probably be aware that the Co-CEO, Co-Vice Chairman & Chief Risk Officer, Scott Ulm, recently divested US$429k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$10.81 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 23% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ARMOUR Residential REIT

Notably, that recent sale by Scott Ulm is the biggest insider sale of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$10.75. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$428k for 39.50k shares. But they sold 39.66k shares for US$429k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ARR Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

I will like ARMOUR Residential REIT better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ARMOUR Residential REIT insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ARMOUR Residential REIT Insiders?

An insider sold ARMOUR Residential REIT shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ARMOUR Residential REIT (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

