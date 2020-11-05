Have Insiders Sold Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jayshree Ullal, the President recently netted about US$5.9m selling shares at an average price of US$251. However, that sale only accounted for 0.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arista Networks

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Kenneth Duda, sold US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$226 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$257). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 11% of Kenneth Duda's stake.

Arista Networks insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Arista Networks

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Arista Networks insiders own 28% of the company, worth about US$5.4b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arista Networks Tell Us?

An insider sold Arista Networks shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

