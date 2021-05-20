Have Insiders Sold Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Recently?

Some Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Jeffery Hildebrand recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$9.66 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.8%.

Archrock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by insider Jeffery Hildebrand was not their only sale of Archrock shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$10.10 per share in a -US$41m sale. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$9.18). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Archrock didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AROC Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Archrock

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Archrock insiders own about US$190m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Archrock Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Archrock shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Archrock has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

