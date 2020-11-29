Have Insiders Sold ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Recently?

We note that the ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Chief Technology Officer, Rahul Roy, recently sold US$56k worth of stock for US$1.29 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 11%. This does not instill confidence.

ARC Document Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Rahul Roy is the biggest insider sale of ARC Document Solutions shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1.40. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Rahul Roy's holding.

Mark Mealy purchased 67.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$0.97. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ARC Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2020

ARC Document Solutions is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of ARC Document Solutions

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ARC Document Solutions insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ARC Document Solutions Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.