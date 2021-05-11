Have Insiders Sold AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Aptar Asia, Xiangwei Gong, recently sold US$220k worth of stock at US$158 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AptarGroup

Notably, that recent sale by President of Aptar Asia Xiangwei Gong was not the only time they sold AptarGroup shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$118 per share in a -US$295k sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$155, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Xiangwei Gong's holding.

Insiders in AptarGroup didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ATR Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of AptarGroup

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of AptarGroup shares, worth about US$67m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AptarGroup Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought AptarGroup stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, AptarGroup makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with AptarGroup and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

