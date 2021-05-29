Have Insiders Sold Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Recently?

We note that the Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Chief Commercial Officer, Adam Hansard, recently sold US$53k worth of stock for US$18.35 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 7.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Therapeutics

The Independent Director, Les Funtleyder, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$849k worth of shares at a price of US$47.40 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$19.23. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Applied Therapeutics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:APLT Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Applied Therapeutics insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$69m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Therapeutics Insiders?

An insider sold Applied Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Applied Therapeutics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

