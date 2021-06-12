Have Insiders Sold Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gary Dickerson, the President recently netted about US$16m selling shares at an average price of US$140. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Materials

In fact, the recent sale by Gary Dickerson was the biggest sale of Applied Materials shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$137. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Applied Materials insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMAT Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Applied Materials

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Applied Materials insiders own about US$498m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Materials Insiders?

Insiders sold Applied Materials shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Applied Materials makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Applied Materials you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

