Have Insiders Sold Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Recently?

We note that the Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Senior VP, Omkaram Nalamasu, recently sold US$69k worth of stock for US$86.50 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.6%.

Applied Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Alexander Karsner, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$60.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$85.33). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 90% of Alexander Karsner's stake.

In the last year Applied Materials insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMAT Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2020

Does Applied Materials Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Applied Materials insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$313m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Materials Insiders?

An insider sold Applied Materials shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Applied Materials makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Applied Materials. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Applied Materials.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

