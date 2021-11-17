Have Insiders Sold Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Chris Kondo, the Senior Director of Corporate Accounting recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$150. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Apple Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chris Kondo is the biggest insider sale of Apple shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$151. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19% of Chris Kondo's holding.

Does Apple Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Apple insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 0.06% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Apple Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Apple stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Apple is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Apple that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

