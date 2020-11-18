Have Insiders Sold Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Prashanth Boccassam, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$98.91. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Appian Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Prashanth Boccassam is the biggest insider sale of Appian shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$111). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 19% of Prashanth Boccassam's stake.

In the last year Appian insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:APPN Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Does Appian Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Appian insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about US$3.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Appian Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Appian you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

