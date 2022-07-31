Have Insiders Sold Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Recently?

We note that the Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Senior VP & Treasurer, Gary Johnson, recently sold US$87k worth of stock for US$40.00 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apogee Enterprises

The President of Architectural Framing Systems Segment, Brent Jewell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$122k worth of shares at a price of US$48.86 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$41.61). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Apogee Enterprises insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:APOG Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Insider Ownership Of Apogee Enterprises

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Apogee Enterprises insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apogee Enterprises Tell Us?

Insiders sold Apogee Enterprises shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 5 warning signs for Apogee Enterprises that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

