Have Insiders Sold ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Glenda Dorchak, recently divested US$259k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$370 each. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ANSYS

In fact, the recent sale by Glenda Dorchak was the biggest sale of ANSYS shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$368. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in ANSYS didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ANSS Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of ANSYS

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ANSYS insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$73m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ANSYS Insiders?

Insiders sold ANSYS shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since ANSYS is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ANSYS. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ANSYS and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

