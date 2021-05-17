Have Insiders Sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Raymond Land, recently netted US$85k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$42.60. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 20%. This does not instill confidence.

Anika Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Raymond Land was not the only time they sold Anika Therapeutics shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$127k worth of shares at a price of US$36.77 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$43.68). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 37%of Raymond Land's holding.

Anika Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ANIK Insider Trading Volume May 17th 2021

Does Anika Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Anika Therapeutics insiders have about 0.8% of the stock, worth approximately US$5.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Anika Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Anika Therapeutics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Anika Therapeutics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

