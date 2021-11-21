Have Insiders Sold AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Recently?

Some AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, Thomas Montgomery, recently sold a substantial US$711k worth of stock at a price of US$142 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 19%, which is notable but not too bad.

AMETEK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Montgomery was the biggest sale of AMETEK shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$142. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 19% of Thomas Montgomery's stake.

Insiders in AMETEK didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does AMETEK Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AMETEK insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$143m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AMETEK Insiders?

Insiders sold AMETEK shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since AMETEK is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AMETEK. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with AMETEK and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

