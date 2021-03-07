Have Insiders Sold Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, M. Tompkins, recently sold US$112k worth of stock at US$5.62 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Amesite Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by M. Tompkins was the biggest sale of Amesite shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$5.87. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 66.00k shares worth US$330k. On the other hand they divested 20.00k shares, for US$112k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Amesite insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AMST Insider Trading Volume March 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Amesite insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about US$63m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Amesite Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Amesite shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Amesite (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

