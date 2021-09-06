Have Insiders Sold American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) should probably be aware that the President of International, Phyllis Gotlib, recently divested US$156k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$10.65 each. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Well

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Keith Anderson, sold US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$26.43 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$10.64. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

American Well insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AMWL Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of American Well

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that American Well insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$425m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Well Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing American Well. While conducting our analysis, we found that American Well has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

