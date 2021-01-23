Have Insiders Sold American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Recently?

Some American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Keith Anderson recently sold a substantial US$5.9m worth of stock at a price of US$26.43 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 11%, which is notable but not too bad.

American Well Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Keith Anderson is the biggest insider sale of American Well shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$29.48). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 11% of Keith Anderson's stake.

In the last year American Well insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AMWL Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2021

Does American Well Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Well insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Well Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that American Well has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

