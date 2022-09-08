Have Insiders Sold American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Recently?

We note that the American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Executive VP & COO, Kurt Knight, recently sold US$76k worth of stock for US$4.28 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Well

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Information Officer, Jason Medeiros, sold US$644k worth of shares at a price of US$6.58 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.05. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of American Well shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AMWL Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Well insiders own about US$175m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Well Tell Us?

Insiders sold American Well shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that American Well has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

